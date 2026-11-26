Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH - Free Report) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,171 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 265,975 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Lantheus worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,559 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ABS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,974,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Lantheus by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 588 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $102.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.01. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $111.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Lantheus had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered Lantheus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair set a $102.50 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley Financial cut shares of Lantheus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lantheus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Lantheus from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNTH

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings is a radiopharmaceutical and medical imaging company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes products used to diagnose and manage disease. Its offerings support imaging across several areas of medicine, including oncology and cardiology. The company's products include Pylarify, a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent used to detect prostate cancer; Definity, an ultrasound contrast agent used in cardiac imaging; and TechneLite, a generator that supplies technetium-99m for diagnostic imaging procedures.

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