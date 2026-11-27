Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH - Free Report) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,371 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 345,200 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC's holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $575,628,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 714,980 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $79,320,000 after acquiring an additional 582,661 shares during the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $44,454,000. Defilade Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $18,917,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $27,596,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH opened at $102.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.01. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $111.86. The company's 50-day moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Lantheus had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. CJS Securities lowered Lantheus from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Lantheus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley Financial lowered Lantheus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Leerink Partners set a $102.50 target price on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut Lantheus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.44.

View Our Latest Report on LNTH

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings is a radiopharmaceutical and medical imaging company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes products used to diagnose and manage disease. Its offerings support imaging across several areas of medicine, including oncology and cardiology. The company's products include Pylarify, a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent used to detect prostate cancer; Definity, an ultrasound contrast agent used in cardiac imaging; and TechneLite, a generator that supplies technetium-99m for diagnostic imaging procedures.

See Also

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