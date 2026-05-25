Larch Capital Partners LLC Makes New $605.83 Million Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Larch Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,190,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $605,829,000. NU accounts for 83.1% of Larch Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Larch Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of NU as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its position in NU by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 783,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 361,000 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of NU by 1,045.3% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 311,792 shares of the company's stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 284,569 shares in the last quarter. Washington University raised its position in shares of NU by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington University now owns 10,566,927 shares of the company's stock worth $169,177,000 after buying an additional 158,731 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,829,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 74,478,698 shares of the company's stock worth $1,187,935,000 after buying an additional 659,526 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NU Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE NU opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Itau BBA Securities restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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