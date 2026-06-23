Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,071 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MilWealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $256.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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