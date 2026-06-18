Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497,892 shares of the casino operator's stock after buying an additional 279,663 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.22% of Las Vegas Sands worth $97,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,251 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 38.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 29,032 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 91.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $70.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 13.41%.The firm's revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Las Vegas Sands's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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