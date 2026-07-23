Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 430,319 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises about 3.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Ventas worth $78,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,904,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $302,114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,868,962 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $222,000,000 after purchasing an additional 70,459 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management increased its stake in Ventas by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 95,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $474,571,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $1,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler bought 2,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Ventas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 176.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $97.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Ventas's payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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