Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030,396 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 414,818 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises 1.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $38,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,014,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 251.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,755,486 shares of the company's stock worth $263,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846,104 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 475.8% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 7,061,055 shares of the company's stock worth $120,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,750 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company's stock worth $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 508.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,631,541 shares of the company's stock worth $95,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Weiss Ratings upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.Host Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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