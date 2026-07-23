Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 23,440 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,531 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 23,440 shares during the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.38% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $46,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,477,480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,544,190,000 after buying an additional 592,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,948,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $966,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999,874 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,614,040 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $643,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,622 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $401,698,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,562 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $285,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100,364 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:ELS opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company's 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $397.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $383.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.820 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial set a $67.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group set a $65.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

See Also

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