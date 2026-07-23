Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 259,413 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,014 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 259,413 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $25,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of DLR opened at $178.48 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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