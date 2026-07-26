Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,510 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.40% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $51,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $128.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 917.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $140.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.77. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $157.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total transaction of $939,187.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $291,352.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 73,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,505,129.91. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lattice Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lattice Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Lattice Semiconductor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here