Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 114.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,035 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,151 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,474,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.78. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $157.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.66.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Lattice Semiconductor's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total value of $939,187.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $291,352.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,505,129.91. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,045,078 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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