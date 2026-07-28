Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,424 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 81,440 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.'s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Zacks Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.29.

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Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $291,352.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 73,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,505,129.91. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $416,041.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,578,674.56. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,045,078 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.26. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $157.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 877.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.Lattice Semiconductor's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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