Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436,736 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 111,710 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.05% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $105,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LSCC. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $398,496.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $826,381.08. This trade represents a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total value of $939,187.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,450. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $151.92 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,085.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.79. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $155.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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