Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Stock Holdings Lifted by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,945 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,889 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor comprises approximately 1.6% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $22,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $130.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $416,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,674.56. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total transaction of $939,187.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,078 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.2%

LSCC stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.79. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $155.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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