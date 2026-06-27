Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 38,670 Aehr Test Systems $AEHR

Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,670 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEHR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AEHR opened at $91.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -241.61 and a beta of 3.17. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $126.62.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 25.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair raised Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aehr Test Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 25,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $2,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 178,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,157,880. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alberto Salamone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $1,343,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,645,149.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 375,005 shares of company stock worth $28,656,178 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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