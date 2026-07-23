Lavaca Capital LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 3,125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $16,044,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Anthropic’s multi-year plan to deploy up to 2GW of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs could become a major new revenue stream for AMD. AMD and Anthropic Sign Major Chips-and-Investment Deal

Anthropic’s multi-year plan to deploy up to 2GW of AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs could become a major new revenue stream for AMD. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s planned investment in Anthropic signals a deeper strategic alliance and could help the company win more AI infrastructure customers. AMD to invest up to $5 billion in Anthropic, WSJ Reports

AMD’s planned investment in Anthropic signals a deeper strategic alliance and could help the company win more AI infrastructure customers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are becoming more confident that the Anthropic deal can improve AMD’s long-term revenue outlook and help narrow the gap with Nvidia. AMD Stock Rises as Wells Fargo Gains ‘Further Confidence’ in Revenue after Anthropic Deal

Analysts are becoming more confident that the Anthropic deal can improve AMD’s long-term revenue outlook and help narrow the gap with Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD also remains in focus ahead of its Aug. 4 earnings report and upcoming AI event, keeping expectations elevated for more customer wins and product updates.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.5%

AMD opened at $552.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.63 billion, a PE ratio of 181.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.22 and a 1-year high of $584.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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