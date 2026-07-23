Lavaca Capital LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 323.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 223,490 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the technology company's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,799 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co now owns 2,537 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 26.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 118,132 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $206.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $332.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.26 and a 200 day moving average of $261.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $350.00 to $288.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.68.

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International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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