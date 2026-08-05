Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 42,448 Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. $PPIH

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,448 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Perma-Pipe International as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,988 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,705 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,093 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 122.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 85,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 149,253 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Perma-Pipe International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Perma-Pipe International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of PPIH stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $208.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $50.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.00 million. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.92%.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Ltd. is a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol PPIH that specializes in the design, manufacture and installation of prefabricated piping systems. Its core business revolves around factory-assembled thermal insulation and corrosion protection solutions, including pre-insulated pipe, heat tracing, field-applied jackets and specialty spool pieces. These engineered systems are custom-built to industry specifications and are used to maintain temperatures, control heat loss and extend the life of critical piping infrastructure.

The company's products and services serve a diverse range of end markets, with primary focus on oil and gas production, petrochemical processing, power generation, district energy, and industrial facilities.

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