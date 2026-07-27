Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,116 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Ameriprise Financial worth $144,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. SouthState Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $467.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $471.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $555.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AMP opened at $528.79 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.37 and a twelve month high of $550.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business's 50-day moving average price is $476.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.87 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 64.19%. Ameriprise Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 43.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

Key Ameriprise Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameriprise Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameriprise beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $11.07 versus expectations of $10.81 and revenue of $4.90 billion versus $4.87 billion expected, with revenue up 11.6% year over year. Stronger fee income and record AUM/AUA levels suggest healthy operating momentum. Ameriprise Financial Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Ameriprise beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $11.07 versus expectations of $10.81 and revenue of $4.90 billion versus $4.87 billion expected, with revenue up 11.6% year over year. Stronger fee income and record AUM/AUA levels suggest healthy operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted growth and return on equity on the earnings call, reinforcing the view that the company is executing well despite a higher expense environment. Ameriprise Earnings Call Highlights ROE and Growth

Management highlighted growth and return on equity on the earnings call, reinforcing the view that the company is executing well despite a higher expense environment. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on AMP to $545 from $515, signaling improved valuation support even though the firm kept a market perform rating. Benzinga report on price target increase

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on AMP to $545 from $515, signaling improved valuation support even though the firm kept a market perform rating. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, payable August 21 to shareholders of record on August 3. This supports the stock’s income profile, but the announcement was largely expected. Ameriprise Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, payable August 21 to shareholders of record on August 3. This supports the stock’s income profile, but the announcement was largely expected. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters noted that second-quarter profit rose on higher fee income, helped by a market rally that lifted the value of fee-generating assets. Ameriprise Financial quarterly profit rises on higher fee income

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total value of $2,955,612.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,789.56. This trade represents a 50.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total value of $558,996.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,934,729. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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