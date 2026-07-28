Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 410,173 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,148,045 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 410,173 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $62,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,119,806 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,087,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,072 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 53,920,096 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,079,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,093 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,398,661 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,056,492,000 after buying an additional 966,655 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,743,906 shares of the bank's stock worth $600,821,000 after buying an additional 957,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,664,607 shares of the bank's stock worth $570,302,000 after buying an additional 332,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.4%

DB opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.85 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DB. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

See Also

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