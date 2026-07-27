Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $149.64 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 541,116 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of Trimble worth $149,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 11.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.78.

View Our Latest Report on Trimble

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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