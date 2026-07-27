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Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $155.94 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lazard Asset Management increased its Lam Research stake by 23.2% in the first quarter, adding 137,373 shares to own 729,835 shares worth approximately $155.94 million. Institutional investors collectively hold 84.61% of the company.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive view, with Lam Research receiving a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $360.51. Expectations are supported by AI-chip demand and rising DRAM spending, although some analysts cite valuation concerns.
  • Lam Research shares opened at $305.21, well below their 52-week high of $438.50, while insiders have sold 98,611 shares worth $32.25 million over the past 90 days. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, yielding about 0.3%.
  • Interested in Lam Research? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,835 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 137,373 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $155,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues Lam Research could be “dead money” over the next few years, reflecting valuation and return concerns that may be weighing on the stock. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $360.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 98,611 shares of company stock worth $32,250,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $305.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $381.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.93 and a 52-week high of $438.50.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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