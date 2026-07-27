Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $214.11 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,161,634 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 756,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Marvell Technology worth $214,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $2,681,000. Everest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 51,654 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 82,711 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total transaction of $2,819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $194.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $243.42 and its 200 day moving average is $153.61.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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