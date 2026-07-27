Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $246.35 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,964 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Teradyne worth $246,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 149.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $349.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.18 and a 1-year high of $487.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is 9.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,203,344.42. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Teradyne from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $394.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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