Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $299.02 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,649 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 100,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Intuitive Surgical worth $299,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 269 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $55,156.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $337.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The company's 50-day moving average price is $406.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $573.00 to $454.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $750.00 to $685.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $366.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $523.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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