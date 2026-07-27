Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $318.49 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,952 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 398,406 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $318,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE JNJ opened at $263.43 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $242.71 and its 200-day moving average is $236.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here