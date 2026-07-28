Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $55.13 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,263 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 95,459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Avery Dennison worth $55,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,448,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,900,428,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $942,039,000 after purchasing an additional 644,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,869,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $703,856,000 after purchasing an additional 647,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,598 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $673,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,659,862 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $269,180,000 after purchasing an additional 77,272 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $163.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $221.00 to $209.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $200.11.

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Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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