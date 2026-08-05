Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,344 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 198,631 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,264,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,129,710 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,869,507,000 after purchasing an additional 172,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,196,718 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $744,134,000 after purchasing an additional 514,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,515,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $561,500,000 after purchasing an additional 448,712 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,956,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.620 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: FIS reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.48, narrowly exceeding the $1.47 analyst consensus and rising from $1.36 a year earlier. Revenue of $3.38 billion was in line with expectations and increased 29.1% year over year. FIS Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

FIS reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.48, narrowly exceeding the $1.47 analyst consensus and rising from $1.36 a year earlier. Revenue of $3.38 billion was in line with expectations and increased 29.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Banking Solutions was highlighted as a growth driver, with FIS pointing to stronger margins, recurring revenue and accelerating cash generation. Management also emphasized continued demand from banks for modernization, artificial intelligence, payments and issuing capabilities. FIS Deepens Its Banking Push With Payments and Issuing

Banking Solutions was highlighted as a growth driver, with FIS pointing to stronger margins, recurring revenue and accelerating cash generation. Management also emphasized continued demand from banks for modernization, artificial intelligence, payments and issuing capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity was unusually high, with traders purchasing 4,004 call contracts—more than double the average daily volume—indicating increased speculative interest but not necessarily a fundamental change in valuation.

Options activity was unusually high, with traders purchasing 4,004 call contracts—more than double the average daily volume—indicating increased speculative interest but not necessarily a fundamental change in valuation. Negative Sentiment: FIS lowered fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.15–$6.24 from expectations of approximately $6.28 and reduced revenue guidance to $13.6–$13.7 billion versus consensus of $13.8 billion. FIS Beats Q2 Earnings on Banking Solutions Strength, Cuts 2026 Outlook

FIS lowered fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.15–$6.24 from expectations of approximately $6.28 and reduced revenue guidance to $13.6–$13.7 billion versus consensus of $13.8 billion. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance also came in below analyst forecasts: EPS of $1.58–$1.62 versus consensus of $1.65, and revenue of about $3.4 billion versus expectations of $3.5 billion. The weaker forward outlook is the primary catalyst for the stock’s decline despite the quarterly EPS beat. Fidelity National Information stock slumps after cutting guidance; mixed Q2 results

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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