Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 58,461 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,170 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 58,461 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $190,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Tesla by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $485.00 target price (down from $510.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $417.00 to $400.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $313.03 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.82 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.85, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $400.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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