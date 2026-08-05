Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,298 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 39,013 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $82,454,000 after acquiring an additional 162,706 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,175,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,054,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,432,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $90,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HURN. Zacks Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN opened at $152.78 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.64. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.88 and a 12-month high of $186.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $475.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.98 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 6.38%.Huron Consulting Group's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $70,075.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $160,303.50. This represents a 30.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $191,223.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,460.75. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,677. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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