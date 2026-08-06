Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 6,788 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Ciena were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 635.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 103 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,629 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $1,225,639.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,382 shares in the company, valued at $29,082,488.40. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total value of $739,599.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,992,499.76. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $10,508,776. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $350.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $283.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $345.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $615.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Ciena from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $530.56.

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Ciena Trading Down 0.6%

CIEN opened at $408.77 on Thursday. Ciena Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 136.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $446.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.18.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Ciena's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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About Ciena

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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