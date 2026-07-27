Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 52,881 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $143,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 241.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Everest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC now owns 33,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 48,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mustico Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.0% during the first quarter. Mustico Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $420.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $461.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler set a $477.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $466.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $455.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

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UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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