Lbp Am Sa Acquires 13,160 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 345.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,966 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 508.1% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company's stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Monster Beverage from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monster Beverage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monster Beverage wasn't on the list.

While Monster Beverage currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here