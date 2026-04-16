Lbp Am Sa Acquires 15,255 Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,584 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.16% of BioNTech worth $35,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in BioNTech by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 1,664.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 365,333 shares of the company's stock worth $34,780,000 after acquiring an additional 344,630 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in BioNTech by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 205,004 shares of the company's stock worth $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,004 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BioNTech Price Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $99.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.58. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $124.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 38.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BioNTech from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BNTX

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE NASDAQ: BNTX is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech's core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Free Report).

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