Lbp Am Sa Acquires 8,305 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,860 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emprise Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Trading Down 1.0%

Home Depot stock opened at $339.16 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $337.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $353.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $414.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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