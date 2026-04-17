Lbp Am Sa Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,672 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $95.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.8%

OMC opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $87.17. The business's fifty day moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 653.06%.

Omnicom Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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