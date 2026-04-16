Lbp Am Sa Buys 11,397 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,214 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $49,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 170.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock worth $722,956,000 after acquiring an additional 740,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 10,288.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 418,661 shares of the company's stock worth $273,624,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 66.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 944,567 shares of the company's stock worth $499,817,000 after acquiring an additional 375,677 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in GE Vernova by 136.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,213 shares of the company's stock worth $341,038,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares during the period.
More GE Vernova News
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $1,110, signaling increased analyst confidence in GEV’s outlook and supporting upside to the stock. Citigroup Raises GE Vernova NYSE: GEV Price Target to $1,110.00
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating, which reinforces institutional support and can cushion downside from short-term headlines. Bank of America Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on GE Vernova Inc. (GEV)
- Positive Sentiment: Another outlet reports a $260 increase to GEV’s price target on buy-list coverage, adding to bullish analyst momentum that may support longer-term valuation. GE Vernova (GEV) Price Target Increased by $260
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Scott Strazik said the company is pursuing work in Venezuela, the Middle East and Ukraine, highlighting new revenue opportunities and willingness to operate in geopolitically complex markets. This expands the addressable market but carries political risk. GE Vernova Eyeing Venezuela Opportunity, CEO Says
- Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova has a scheduled quarterly earnings release this week; investors should watch guidance, margins and commentary on order timing for signs that validate recent analyst upgrades. GE Vernova to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro coverage notes industrials are rallying but flags renewed inflation risks—positive demand tailwinds for GEV but with broader margin/interest-rate risks to monitor. Industrial Stocks Are Rallying. Beware of This Looming Risk.
- Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces and screener articles discuss whether GEV is well positioned for rising energy demand; useful context but not immediate catalysts. Is GE Vernova (GEV) well positioned to benefit from increasing demand for energy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Company responded in the Vineyard Wind dispute (reported as "hits back"), indicating active legal defense—this clarifies posture but leaves outcome uncertain. GE Vernova hits back in Vineyard court battle
- Negative Sentiment: Vineyard Wind filed a lawsuit accusing GEV of trying to exit a large turbine supply/maintenance contract over alleged defective blades and withheld payments—this raises contract, reputational and financial risk for offshore-wind exposure. Vineyard Wind Lawsuit Tests GE Vernova Offshore Contract And Risk Story
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks argues GEV lacks the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in the coming report, suggesting downside risk to near-term EPS expectations if guidance disappoints. GE Vernova (GEV) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
GE Vernova Stock Down 0.1%
GEV stock opened at $986.29 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.21 and a 12 month high of $1,007.38. The firm has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company's 50-day moving average price is $860.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $709.94.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Glj Research raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research upgraded GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $889.30.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova
GE Vernova Company Profile
(Free Report
)
GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.
The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.
Further Reading
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