Lbp Am Sa Has $124.13 Million Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,108 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.4% of Lbp Am Sa's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lbp Am Sa owned 0.06% of Linde worth $124,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in Linde by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $497.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $490.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $510.65.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,890,227.77. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $550.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank lowered Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $521.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Linde

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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