Lbp Am Sa Has $47.91 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Lbp Am Sa grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,784 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $47,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the third quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 131 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,872.12 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,593.21 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,799.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2,003.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised MercadoLibre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MercadoLibre from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,695.33.

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MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Further Reading

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