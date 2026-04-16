Lbp Am Sa Increases Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Lbp Am Sa raised its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in American Tower were worth $18,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 137.3% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,653,551.60. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho upgraded AMT from Neutral to Outperform and lifted its price target to $205, arguing the shares look compelling after prolonged underperformance — a move that typically attracts buying interest. Mizuho Upgrades American Tower to Outperform

Mizuho upgraded AMT from Neutral to Outperform and lifted its price target to $205, arguing the shares look compelling after prolonged underperformance — a move that typically attracts buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target slightly to $210 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst confidence and implying roughly double-digit upside from recent levels. Such reiterations can support demand from institutional buyers. Jefferies adjusts American Tower price target

Jefferies raised its price target slightly to $210 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst confidence and implying roughly double-digit upside from recent levels. Such reiterations can support demand from institutional buyers. Neutral Sentiment: American Tower declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.79 per share, underscoring a steady dividend policy; investors will watch upcoming quarterly results to see how earnings, cash flow and the dividend align with management’s capital-allocation plan. Does American Tower’s New Dividend Payout Clarify Its Long‑Term Capital Allocation Priorities?

American Tower declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.79 per share, underscoring a steady dividend policy; investors will watch upcoming quarterly results to see how earnings, cash flow and the dividend align with management’s capital-allocation plan. Neutral Sentiment: News of a new CEO at Radius Global Infrastructure (a competitor in tower/infrastructure) is noted by the market but is unlikely to meaningfully change AMT’s outlook in the near term; keep an eye on competitive moves in international infrastructure markets. Radius Global Infrastructure appoints CEO

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $176.84 on Thursday. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.84%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

See Also

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