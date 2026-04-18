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Lbp Am Sa Invests $4.05 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Lumentum logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lbp Am Sa initiated a new position in Lumentum in Q4, buying 11,000 shares valued at about $4.05 million according to the SEC filing.
  • Lumentum posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results (EPS $1.67 vs. $1.41 expected; revenue $665.5M, up 65.5% YoY) and set Q3 2026 guidance of 2.150–2.350 EPS.
  • The stock is overwhelmingly institutionally held (about 94.05%), analysts have a consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $629.44, while insiders sold roughly $38.85 million of shares over the last three months.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,217,930,000 after buying an additional 41,975 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lumentum by 8,579.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,350,000 after buying an additional 1,545,199 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lumentum by 4.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,085,119 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $176,560,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lumentum by 707.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $366,555,000 after buying an additional 871,249 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,401,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $894.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $960.00. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's fifty day moving average is $710.25 and its 200 day moving average is $438.19.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $629.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total transaction of $26,624,774.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,455 shares in the company, valued at $60,583,690.60. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total transaction of $3,664,371.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,812,934.31. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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