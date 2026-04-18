Lbp Am Sa Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,839 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,064,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,978,870,000 after buying an additional 323,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,247,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $829,970,000 after purchasing an additional 946,847 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,995,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $801,110,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,837,026 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $778,528,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,651,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $661,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,819 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Prologis from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Key Stories Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target

Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis

Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook

Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer

Prologis Trading Up 2.1%

PLD opened at $145.16 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $145.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business's 50 day moving average price is $136.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis's payout ratio is currently 120.56%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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