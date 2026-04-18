Lbp Am Sa Purchases Shares of 168,917 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 168,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 135,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $21.12 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.51%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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