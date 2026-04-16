Lbp Am Sa Sells 32,359 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Lbp Am Sa reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,370 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,359 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa owned approximately 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $21,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the company's stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,302. This trade represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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