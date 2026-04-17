Lbp Am Sa Trims Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,016 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after selling 154,431 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22,450.0% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $87.03. The company's fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $143,527.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,741.46. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho set a $87.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.47.

Read Our Latest Report on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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