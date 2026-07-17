LCI Industries $LCII Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,917 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 176,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.70% of LCI Industries worth $80,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,759 shares of the company's stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the company's stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,542,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 price objective on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on LCI Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $114.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded LCI Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $142.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Stock Up 4.1%

LCII stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.18. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $84.33 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The company's 50-day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. LCI Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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