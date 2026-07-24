LCI Industries $LCII Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,638 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.71% of LCI Industries worth $50,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the company's stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LCII. Truist Financial cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $114.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered LCI Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of LCI Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $152.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $140.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Trading Down 1.1%

LCI Industries stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $84.33 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.17.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. LCI Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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