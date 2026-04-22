Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 5,377 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 180.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC's holdings in Allstate were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Allstate alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,157.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 861,725 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $184,969,000 after acquiring an additional 823,559 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1,766.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 869,139 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $180,911,000 after acquiring an additional 822,583 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $148,641,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 52.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,901 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $279,062,000 after acquiring an additional 478,598 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $100,596,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $216.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.22. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $188.08 and a 12 month high of $219.48. The business's 50-day moving average is $209.28 and its 200 day moving average is $205.56.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.72 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 26.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Allstate from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allstate from $281.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allstate, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allstate wasn't on the list.

While Allstate currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here