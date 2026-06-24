Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 4,323 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,651 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Clean Harbors comprises about 2.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.26% of Clean Harbors worth $40,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 102.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 47.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $309.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $289.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.34 and a 52-week high of $316.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.60.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $225,803.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Further Reading

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