Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,266 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Water Asset Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,793,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $577,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $306.49 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $300.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $821.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $256.00 and a 52-week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Autonomous Res dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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